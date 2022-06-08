NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Football fans eager to get a glimpse of Arch Manning in action were in luck Wednesday afternoon as the Isidore Newman Greenies hosted a 7-on-7 series with Warren Easton, West Jeff and Brother Martin lining up on Lupin Field.

Manning made it look easy as he racked up touchdown after touchdown through the air.

West Jeff wide receiver Shaun Nicholas thrilled, while Brother Martin’s Clayton Leonardo looked solid as he slides under center following the graduation of Garrett Mmahat, who will join the Tulane Green Wave as a preferred walk-on this fall.

The Greenies will participate in a 7-on-7 tournament at LSU on Friday, the school’s first tournament since Manning was a freshman. The Newman series continues next Wednesday at Michael Lupin Field.