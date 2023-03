LAKE CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — Isidore Newman defeated Dunham, 63-41, in the LHSAA Division III Select semifinals at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., on Tuesday.

Newman led by 18 at the half.

The win allows the top-seeded Greenies to advance to the championship game against No. 3 Calvary Baptist on Friday.

Tip-off is scheduled for 2 p.m.