LAKE CHARLES, La. (WGNO) — The Louisiana High School Athletic Association is hosting the final two rounds of the boy’s basketball playoffs at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., starting with semifinal play on Thursday.

In the first of four games on the day, No. 2-seed Lincoln Prep defeated 3-seed Crescent City, 62-56, in the Division IV Select semis.

Crescent City head coach Brandon Russ talked to media after the game.

“It was a battle, we expected it to be a battle,” he said.

“This first time with this group and this kind of experience and they are all young, freshmen and sophomores, so I mean that’s a big part of inexperienced club. And they’ve seen how it is. I think it’s going to motivate him to be ready for next year.”

Top-seed Madison Prep defeats No. 5 Shaw, 46-28

In the second game, No.1-seed Madision Prep sent Archbishop Shaw packing with an 18-point Division II Select semifinal win.

With the victory, the Chargers advance to the championship game on Saturday to face the winner of No. 6 Carver-No. 2 Peabody scheduled for 4:45 p.m. on Thursday.

Shaw head coach Wesley Laurendine was joined in the post-game presser by guard Kameron Johnson and center Christian Harris.