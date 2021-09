LORANGER, La. (WGNO) — The Loranger Wolves gave up five turnovers, including one on the opening drive, in a losing effort to the visiting Kangaroos of Kentwood High School at Rusty Chambers Stadium on Thursday night.

With the victory, Kentwood improves to 1-1, while Loranger drops to 0-2 on the season. The Kangaroos host Donaldsonville next Thursday (Sept. 30) and the Wolves travel to Slidell to face Salmen.