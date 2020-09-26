Highlights: Kenner Discovery scrimmages Grace King at Joeseph S. Yenni Stadium

Metairie, La – On Saturday, Kenner Discovery scrimmaged Grace King at Joseph S. Yenni Stadium.

The first portion of the scrimmage saw both team’s first-string offense’s/defense’s working in a set amount of plays from their own 40-yard line.

During the live quarter of the scrimmage, the Swamp Owls scored one touchdown courtesy of Kristian Kraft, who ran it in on a QB sneak at the goal line.

For the highlights from the scrimmage, click on the video above.

Kenner Discovery head coach P.J. Sprunk and Grace King head coach Brian Glover said the scrimmage gave their players valuable experience heading into the regular season.

To hear from the coaches following the scrimmage, please click on the corresponding video.