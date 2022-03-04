NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — While No. 1-seed George Washington Carver was punching the Rams’ ticket for the LHSAA Class 4A semifinals across town, rivals Eleanor McMain and Edna Karr were doing the same.

No. 3-seed McMain dispatched No. 6 Neville with ease, 58-33, meanwhile No. 2 Karr needed to rally from a slight deficit before walking away with 14-point win (66-52) over the Warhorses of Peabody on Friday night.

Carver is now set to square off against No. 4 Huntington in the semifinals at noon on March 9 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles, La., while McMain and Karr tip off at 2:30 p.m. at the same location.

The winners of the semifinals will play for the 4A state title on March 12 at 11 a.m. at Burton as well.