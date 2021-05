NEW ORLEANS – On Thursday, the John Ehret Patriots scrimmaged the Easton Eagles at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.

Ehret scored first during the live portion of the scrimmage when quarterback Royal Falgout connected with Zavion Thomas.

The Eagles responded as Keddrick Connelly found Leon Elloie for a score. Easton would add another on the ground.

For highlights from the scrimmage, click on the video above.

Hear from Ehret head coach Reggie Rogers and Easton head coach Jerry Phillips after the scrimmage: