Harvey, La – On Thursday, the Carver Collegiate Academy Rams played John Ehret at Hoss Memtsas Stadium.

The Patriots defeated the Rams 11-6 in their season opener.

John Ehret scored their first touchdown of the game in the third quarter when Royal Falgout connected with WR Y’Quann Townsend in the endzone.

