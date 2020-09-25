Highlights: John Curtis vs St Paul’s Thursday Scrimmage

Covington, La – On Thursday, the John Curtis Patriots and St Paul’s Wolves faced off in their first scrimmage ahead of the 2020 regular season.

During the live quarter of the scrimmage, Curtis quarterback Tylen Taylor did damage on the ground, scoring both of the Patriots touchdowns on keepers.

Grant Billson connected with Brody Reina on a 45-yard pass. Billson would end the drive on a touchdown run that got the Wolves on the board late.

Final score: John Curtis – 13, St Paul – 10.

Following the scrimmage, John Curtis head coach J.T. Curtis and St Paul’s head coach Ken Sears said they were pleased with their teams’ competitiveness.

