NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On opening day, the Jesuit Blue Jays scored nine runs in the bottom of the sixth to defeat the Northshore Panthers 10-3 at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium on Monday, Feb. 20.

Northshore scored in the first three innings, with first baseman Noah Lasseigne hitting a homer in the top of the third to put the Panthers up 3-0.

The Jays took the win, but Jesuit head coach Kenny Goodlett says there is still much work to be done.

“You can scrimmage, you can put it in certain positions, but until day one, opening day, that’s when the pressure is on,” Coach Goodlett told WGNO Sports. “It is about getting out there and kicking it around. We made some mistakes tonight. We had only had one error, but we made some mistakes, we know that. We know that we have to go back to practice and clean some stuff up and we will.”