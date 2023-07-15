METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — Twenty-two teams participated in the inaugural Super Prep 7-on-7 presented by Houghtaling Law Firm, WGNO and Friday Night Football at Joe Yenni and Harold “Hoss” Memtsas stadiums on Saturday, July 15, 2023.

The tournament was called after the quarterfinals due to heat and humidity.

John Curtis and Booker T. Washinton made one semifinal bracket, with Warren Easton set to play the winner of St. James-Jesuit.

Curtis head coach J.T. Curtis talked about the decision to call a halt to play and how it prepares them for what teams will be facing once fall camps begin in August.

“It’s an LHSAA rule, and that’s the thing we should have done” explained Coach Curtis, who is just six wins shy of tying the record (618) as the all-time winningest coach in high school football. “Even though this is not a sanctioned event, it puts us in the proper position for what we’re going to have to deal with just three weeks from now.”

Easton head coach Jerry Phillips agreed.

“You have to deal with the heat and humidity,” said Easton head coach Jerry Phillips. “But overall, it was a good tournament, and everybody got some good work.”

The 32nd season of WGNO’s Friday Night Football kicks off on Aug. 18th at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 (The CW) and again at midnight on WGNO-ABC 26.

