Highlights: Edna Karr improves to 3-0 on the season with 36-33 win over John Curtis

Metairie, La – On Saturday, the Edna Karr Cougars defeated the John Curtis Patriots 36-33 at Joe Yenni Stadium.

The Patriots struck first when Buddy Taylor ran 63-yards for a touchdown to get John Curtis on the board 7-0.

The Cougars would answer, quarterback AJ Samuel connected with Destyn Hill on a 23-yard TD pass to make it 7-7.

The Patriots fumbled on their next possession, and Edna Karr capitalized. Samuel punched in the score to make it 14-7 Cougars.

However, John Curtis had an answer. Taylor ran it 53-yards to the house, which made it 14-14. Taylor finished with three touchdowns on the night.

The Patriots would score twice more, but missed two PATs to make it 26-14 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, Edna Karr found the endzone for the first time in the fourth quarter when Samuel ran in a touchdown from 6-yards out on 4th-and-goal to make it 26-21.

The Cougars would take the lead with 3:22 remaining. Samuel connected with Aaron Anderson on a 17-yard TD pass. A successful two-point conversion made it a three-point game.

John Curtis’ Ronald Poole ran in a touchdown to re-take the lead 33-29 with just under two minutes to play.

But the winning touchdown came courtesy of a 34-yard TD pass from Samuel to Hill.

AJ Samuel accounted for 5 TDs on the night with three touchdown passes and two rushing scores.

Edna Karr head coach Brice Brown after the game: