METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The No. 4 East Jefferson High Warriors won a 6-5 shootout to claim a 2-1 quarterfinal win over No. 5 Holy Cross to advance to the LHSAA Division II state soccer semis following a double overtime, double-sudden death matchup at Joe Yenni Stadium in Metairie, La., on Monday, Feb. 13.

Junior forward Andrew Touro put Holy Cross up 1-nil off a penalty kick at the 23:54 mark in the first half.

East Jeff immediately responded with a goal from No. 22 two minutes later to tie the game 1-1 at the half.

The game would remain a stalemate through the end of regulation and past double overtime and double sudden death.

Holy Cross hit a roofer to take a 5-4 lead during the deciding penalty kick round, but East Jeff’s Eddy Ortiz tied it at 5-5.

After Holy Cross failed to score on the next kick, Juan Diego Rivera nailed it to give East Jeff a 6-5 edge and 2-1 overall win.

It was a big win, said East Jeff head coach and alum, Ebraham Gutierrez.

“This is big for me personally,” he told WGNO Sports. “When I played for the school, we got really beat by them, so this win for me means a lot, personally. Coaching-wise, it means a lot. We shut down a powerhouse tonight.”

East Jeff will face the winner of Tuesday’s matchup between top-seeded Ben Franklin and No. 8 Neville.