NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — It was game night on West Metairie Avenue as Archbishop Rummel hosted Catholic League archrival Archbishop Shaw at Mike Miley Stadium on Friday night.

Brock Bullinger was on the mound for the Raiders, and the junior pitcher closed the top of the first with one of his four strikeouts on the night.

Rummel’ at-bat, up 1-0 in the bottom of the same frame, Josh Sterling hit an RBI double down the leftfield line to bring home Gavin Nix to put the Raiders up by two.

With the score 3-0, still in the bottom of the first, Bullinger helped his own cause with a deep shot to the left-center wall for the stand-up, two-RBI double.

Rummel closes the inning with five runs.

Bullinger pitches a complete game as the Raiders ground the Eagles, 5-0.