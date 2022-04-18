DESTREHAN, La. (WGNO) — A full house was on hand as the Hahnville Tigers baseball team paid a visit to district arch-rival Destrehan on Monday.

The Tigers kept it scoreless after two thanks to pitcher Landon Cortez

Then in the third, the wheels fell off.

Sophomore Shane Lee launched a rocket two-run homer over the rightfield fence. It was the two-sport star’s fifth homer of the season – a Wildcat-best.

Destrehan led, 4-0.

On the next at-bat, Noah Simon follows Lee with a solo shot over the centerfield wall. Wildcats cruised to a five-run lead in the third.

Destrehan scored three more in the fourth.

Finally, John Carmichael recorded his eighth strikeout toward a complete game as Destrehan blanks Hahnville, 8-0.

“Yeah, that’s kind of a typical Hahnville-Destrehan game,” Destrehan Coach Christopher Mire told WGNO Sports after the win. “You are kind of waiting to see who is going to throw the first blow.

“And luckily Shane Lee was able to put us on the board first and kind of let our guys relax.”