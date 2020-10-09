Highlights: Destrehan defeats St. James 21-2 behind stout defense

On Thursday, the Destrehan Wildcats snapped St James’ 16-game winning streak with a 21-2 win.

It was Marcus Scott’s first victory as head coach at Destrehan.

Scott says he was pleased with his defense, who kept St James out of the endzone.

“We have some veterans on that side of the ball, and we told them that was the expectation. They came out to play tonight,” said Scott.

Late in the first half, Destrehan got on the board when Jai Eugene Jr. connected with Daniel Blood for a 20-yard touchdown.

With 7:05 remaining in the fourth quarter, Tyler Morton returned a 71-yard punt return to make it 14-2.

St Jame’s fumbled on their ensuing possession. Destrehan recovered, and Shane Lee punched in the final touchdown of the game.

