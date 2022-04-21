NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Junior pitcher Zach Brisset struck out nine batters in De La Salle’s shutout win over Fisher at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium on Thursday.
Brisset pitched six complete before Tristan Leblanc closed the seventh.
Lane Creppel recorded four strikeouts in a losing effort for Fisher.
Check out the highlights above and be sure to tune in to ‘Friday Night Fastball’ at 11 p.m. on NOLA 38 (The CW).
