NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Junior pitcher Zach Brisset struck out nine batters in De La Salle’s shutout win over Fisher at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium on Thursday.

Brisset pitched six complete before Tristan Leblanc closed the seventh.

Lane Creppel recorded four strikeouts in a losing effort for Fisher.

Check out the highlights above and be sure to tune in to ‘Friday Night Fastball’ at 11 p.m. on NOLA 38 (The CW).