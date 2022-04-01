METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The hits came early and often for the John Curtis Patriots as they run-ruled St. Augustine, 15-0, at Mike Miley Stadium in Metairie, La., on Friday afternoon.

Up 3-0 in the bottom of the first with runners on the corners, Syris McClinton drills it through the gap between first and second to bring home pinch-runner Dagan Bruno and extend the Curtis lead to 4.

Reed Duthu then flies out to Jeff Duroncelay who quickly tosses to Shannon Martin for the double play to get out of the inning without further damage.

But it was McClinton with a monstrous grand slam over the right-field fence in the second to put the game out of reach.

