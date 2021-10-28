HIGHLIGHTS: Chalmette drops hammer on Bonnabel, wins 40-14

METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Chalmette Owls dominated the Bonnabel Bruins at Joe Yenni Stadium on Thursday. The Owls flew to a 32-6 halftime lead and never looked back.

The Bruins fumbled on their first play from scrimmage. Chalmette’s Karl Stechmann recovered to give the Owls the ball at midfield.

Chalmette running back Jaden Bouie took it in 18-yards on fourth down for the game’s first score. Bouie punched it in for the two-point conversion to make it, 8-0.

Bouie scored two more touchdowns in the first quarter to give Chalmette a 29-0 lead in the first quarter.

Inside a minute to play in the first half, an interception by Bruins defensive back Brandon Lewis led to Bonnabel’s only score of the first half when Henry Piedy found Nester Perez on a 10-yard slant pass.

Perez took it 25 yards for the touchdown, however, Chalmette went on to win easily, 40-14.