Highlights: Carver avenges state title loss to McMain in 57-46 regular-season win

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — History did not repeat itself Thursday night at Eleanor McMain as the Mustangs were unable to mount a comeback as they did in the Class 4A state championship against the Carver Rams last spring.

Despite kicking things off with a dramatic three-pointer from No. 24 to send the home crowd into a frenzy, the Mustangs struggled in the paint against a Carver team that out-muscled their smaller District 11-4A opponent.

The Mustangs only trailed by four (15-11) at the end of the first quarter, and soon after found themselves back on top 17-15 thanks to a 3-pointer from Nicholas Kaigler. But the Rams went on a 15-3 run to end the half capped by a thunderous dunk from Soloman Washington.

Carver (18-5 Overall, 1-0 District) defeated McMain (11-4, 0-1). 57-46.