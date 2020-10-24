Highlights: Brother Martin remains unbeaten with 26-23 win over Rummel

Metairie, La – On Saturday, the Brother Martin Crusaders defeated Archbishop Rummel 26-23 at Joe Yenni Stadium.

Brother Martin quarterback Garrett Mmahat threw two touchdown passes in the win, both going to Austin Jackson in the first half.

The Crusaders other scores came courtesy of running back Jaylon Spears.

Spears ran in the first touchdown of the game from one-yard out. The other, a 4-yard score in the third to extend Brother Martin’s lead to 26-8.

Logan Diggs scored all three of the Raiders touchdowns. Two rushing and one receiving.

With the victory, Brother Martin remains unbeaten on the season with a 4-0 record.

Head coach Mark Bonis after the game: