NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Brother Martin captured the Catholic League title with a 2-1 win over Jesuit at Kirsch-Rooney Stadium in New Orleans on Thursday night.

The Crusaders overcame a first-inning deficit credited off a William Good RBI single to left.

Brother Martin tied it in the bottom of the third after a throw from third to first skipped into the outfield to score a pinch runner from second.

Then in the sixth, Reece Roussel let it fly down the right-field line to bring home the go-ahead run.

“There was nothing better than taking the lead late in the game,” Roussel told WGNO Sports. “I was really hoping the next batter would get up there and extend it, but it all worked out.”

Both starters went the distance.

Winning pitcher Patrick Laiche went seven full, allowing just one run off six hits. He walked two and struck out four.

“When I was getting a little behind in the count, I was just thinking to myself, ‘attack, attack, attack. You got to get in there. Get up in the count,'” said Laiche. “Whenever I got up in the count, it all went perfectly and all went to plan.”

Lee Bridgewater going six in a losing effort. Bridgwater allowed just one earned run off three hits, walked one and struck out five.

“To see them fight and compete, I’m really proud of them,” said Brother Martin head coach Jeff Lupo. “They understand the importance of, you know, winning this league and what it means to our school community and to and to the New Orleans community.

“That’s something that will be around for a long, long time. The Catholic League is steeped in tradition and they understand that And I’m really proud of them. Really, proud.”

Brother Martin plays Jesuit again on Saturday at John Ryan Stadium.

The first pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.