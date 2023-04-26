LAPLACE, La. (WGNO) — Division III Select’s top seed is moving on to the LHSAA baseball quarterfinals. The St. Charles Catholic Comets (SCC) defeated Houma Christian 11-0 in five innings on Wednesday afternoon to end the series in two games.

Senior shortstop Ayden Authement went 4-for-4 with four RBIs and junior pitcher Brandon Kragle struck out seven Warriors in four innings. Kragle and reliever Michael Hotard pitched a combined no-hitter, as Hotard struck out two of the last three retired batters in the fifth.

Authement’s perfect day at the plate included a 3-RBI triple in the fourth inning that put SCC up 11-0.

The Comets advance to face the winner of St. Thomas Aquinas and University Lab in the quarters. The date and time is TBA.

