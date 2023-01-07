WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The 12th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic wraps up its fourth full day of high school hoops action on Saturday.

Boy’s and Girl’s consolation round, semifinals an finals held on six courts inside the Alario Center in Westwego, La.

Girl’s Platinum Bracket

Bartlett (Tenn.) 61, Kenwood 51 – semifinals

Bartlett faces winner of McGill-Toolen (Ala.)-Lafayette Christian in the finals on the main court at 5 p.m.

Girl’s Gold Bracket

St. Thomas More 42, Liberty 37 – semifinals

Amite 63, Zachary 56 – semifinals

Amite plays St. Thomas More in the Girl’s Gold bracket finals on the main court at 3 p.m.

Domicican 44, Northshore 36 – consolation round

Fifty-four boy’s and girl’s team from around the state and across the nation began tournament play on Wednesday.

Tickets are $15 for adults, $10 with Student ID.

*Check back for further scores and highlights