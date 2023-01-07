WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The 12th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic welcomed basketball fans for the third of four full days of hoops action on Friday.

Boy’s and Girl’s quarterfinal action, as well as consolation bracket play, filled all six courts inside the Alario Center in Westwego, La.

Boy’s National Bracket

Bartlett (Tenn.) 48, Isidore Newman 39 OT

Newman led 23-14 at the half, but a three-pointer by Charvez Ambrose gave Bartlett a 32-30 lead in the fourth. But the Greenies tied the game at 36 at the end of regulation.

However, Bartlett outscored the Newman 12-3 in overtime to take the quarterfinal win and advance to the semifinals against Shaw.

Archbishop Shaw 48, Northshore 46

Northshore’s Kohen Rowbatham scored a game-high 27 points, but it was Kameron Johnson and the Eagles coming out on top. Johnson scored 20 points on the night, including a three-pointer to tie the game at 46.

Aidan LaSalle recorded a steal and a score with 16 seconds left to give Shaw the win.

St. Joseph (Calif.) 55, King’s Fork (Va.) 45

Archbishop Hannan 50, Edna Karr 38 (Consolation Bracket)

Boy’s State Bracket

Archbishop Rummel 65, John F. Kennedy 35

Girl’s Platinum Bracket

Southern Lab 58, St Thomas Aquinas 53