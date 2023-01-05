WESTWEGO, La. (WGNO) — The 12th annual Allstate Sugar Bowl National Prep Classic rolled into the second of four full days of hoops action on Thursday inside the Alario Center in Westwego, La.

The Girl’s Gold bracket began second round action, while Girl’s Platinum, Boy’s State and Boy’s National brackets tipped off with opening-round play.

Girl’s Gold Bracket scores and highlights:

St. Thomas More 50, Edna Karr 29

Liberty 54, Ben Franklin 47

Zachary 55, Mt Carmel 32

Amite 72, Northwest Opelousas 58

Girl’s Platinum Bracket scores and highlights:

Kenwood (Ill.) 58, Vandebilt Catholic 38

Lafayette 44, Sparkman (Ala.) 36

Warren Easton 63, Parrish Community (Fla.) 56

Bartlett (Tenn.) 69, John Curtis 52

McGill-Toolen (Ala.) 47, Ellender 35

Ponchatoula 41, Huntington 32

Lagrange 53, St. Thomas Aquinas 30

Lafayette Christian 60, Southern Lab 45

Boy’s National Bracket scores and highlights:

Bartlett (Tenn.) 43, St. Augustine 41

Isidore Newman 43, Western (Ky.) 42

Archbishop Shaw 80, Tupelo (Miss.) 66

Northshore 59, Norland (Fla.) 58

John Curtis 60, Mt Bethel (Ga.) 56

Olympia (Fla.) 57, Country Day 45

King’s Fork (Va.) 60, Archbishop Hannan 50

St. Joseph (Calif.) 72, Edna Karr 48

Boy’s State Bracket scores and highlights:

Holy Cross 71, Lutcher 61

Jesuit 43, Family Christian 34

Archbishop Rummel 35, Sophie B. Wright 24

Kennedy 55, McDonogh 35 51

Day 3 continues on Friday with consolation round tip offs starting at 3:30 p.m., followed by second round/quarterfinal action beginning at 5 p.m.