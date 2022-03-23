METAIRIE, La. (WGNO) — The Jesuit Blue Jays hosted Catholic League rival, Brother Martin, at John Ryan Stadium on Wednesday evening.

It was postponed one day due to the massive tornado that rampaged across sections of New Orleans, but the District 9-5A opener was worth the wait.

The Blue Jays were off to a 3-0 lead after one, but the Crusaders rallied back with a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings. So with Brother Martin up, 4-3, Andrew Sieta with an infield hit on a bouncer scores a runner to extend the Crusaders lead by two.

Bottom of the sixth, Jesuit’s Keith Pittman triples to right to drive in a run. Blue Jays cut the lead to 5-4.

But Brother Martin pitcher Alex Laiche was outstanding with 14 strikeouts in the game. The senior right-hander got the win while Sam Gernhauser get the save.

The two teams play again and Kirsch-Rooney Stadium at Delgado Community College at 7 p.m. on Thursday.