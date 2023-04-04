NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — After surrendering two leads, including a 3-0 start in the top of the first thanks to a two-run homer from Eli Booth, Brother Martin had to mount a rally of their own to upend and upset-minded Holy Cross team, 8-7, on Tuesday night.

Trailing 7-4 in the top of the seventh, relief pitcher Frank Randol helped his own cause with a solo shot to left field to spark the comeback with one out.

Later, with two on, Jack Lupo hit a 2-RBI triple to tie the game at 7.

Then Egan Prather hit a sacrifice fly to score the pinch-runner at third to take the final lead.

“Even in the last inning when we came off at the top of the seventh, you know, several guys were saying, ‘Hey, we still have three bullets left. Let’s go fight and go. Let’s go fight.’ They’ll fight,” Brother Martin head coach Jeff Lupo told WGNO Sports. “And then all of a sudden, we you know, a guy gets on, another guy gets on and, you know, and then and then the momentum built a little bit.”

Brother Martin improves to 7-0 in District 9-5A, 15-1 overall.