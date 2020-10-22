High school stadiums to move to 50 capacity in parishes with lower percentages of positive COVID-19 tests

On Thursday, Governor John Bel Edwards said he will sign an order that allows high school football stadiums to move to 50 percent capacity in parishes with less than 5 percent of positive COVID-19 tests for the previous two weeks.

Governor Edwards says there are 26 parishes that qualify including:

Assumption, Avoyelles, Catahoula, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Evangeline, Grant, Iberia, Iberville, Jefferson, Lafayette, Madison, Orleans, Rapides, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. James, St. John the Baptist, St. Landry, St. Martin, St. Mary, St. Tammany, Terrebonne, Vermilion, West Feliciana and Winn parishes.

The increased occupancy will be effective starting Friday, October 23.

