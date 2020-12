Signing day at Holy Cross was busy, and it included Tigers’ defensive lineman Barryn Sorrels, who chose the University of Texas.

Wide receiver Jalen Johnson chose McNeese State, linebacker Kolbe Cage chose Arizona, and cross country runner Skyler Madison chose the University of New Orleans.

Here’s the ceremonies, and interviews from WGNO Sports.

Football head coach Nick Saltaformaggio praised his players, saying they never wavered in their commitment during a difficult season.