Brother Martin football coach Mark Bonis accepted his award Tuesday as the 2020 Allstate Sugar Bowl Friday Night Football coach of the year.

Mr. Bonis, 41, has been the head coach at Brother Martin since 2009. He led the Crusaders to a perfect regular season and the top seed in Division I. The Crusaders reached the Division I semifinals.

Other previous winners of the award include Karr’s Brice Brown, De la Salle’s Ryan Manale, and John Curtis’ JT Curtis.