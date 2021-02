Saturday Scores: How did your High School fare?

NEW ORLEANS — Holy Cross Head Baseball Coach Andy Cannizaro said his players have bought into his way of doing business. That is being consistent, not just on game day.

"It is easy to play on 6:30 on a Friday night against Jesuit, or Rummel, or Brother Martin. I want guys who bring it at 3 o'clock when it is cold, wet, and rainy outside," says Andy Cannizaro.