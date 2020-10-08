No go: Curtis vs St Aug cancelled according to a source

This weekend’s Curtis vs St Aug district football game has been cancelled.

That according to a source who asked not to be identified. The source would only that St Augustine had “some issues that needed to be resolved.” The source would not be specific.

Minutes later, the Curtis twitter page confirmed the cancellation.

Our game this weekend vs. St. Aug has been cancelled. We are actively seeking a replacement opponent for this weekend. If you have purchased a ticket already, that ticket will be transferrable to another home game if we do not play this weekend. — John Curtis School (@Curtis_Patriots) October 8, 2020

Curtis is one of two Catholic League schools searching for an opponent. Holy Cross school’s game with Archbishop Shaw, scheduled for 6 pm Thursday at Joe Yenni Stadium has also been cancelled.

Crescent City Sports reported that Archbishop Shaw had two student athletes who tested positive for Covid 19.