NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Dominican at Mt. Carmel — the number one and the number two teams in the state. Everybody comes wearing pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month but they stay for top-tier volleyball, and Wednesday (Oct. 13) night was no exception.

“It’s been two years since we’ve had a true pink game and the atmosphere was amazing tonight,” Mt. Carmel head coach April Hagadone told WGNO Sports. “Both schools came out, both communities and it’s all for a bigger cause as well — we’re raising money for breast cancer. What a night. It’s awesome to go out with the win.”

Despite falling in the first set, the Cubs rallied back to win sets two, three, and four thanks to the leadership and net play of Lindsey Wickersham, who made a nice touch for a crucial point in set three.

The senior was so lined in during the match point that she didn’t even know they had won after a costly net error by Dominican.

“I can’t really remember because I was so zoned in and didn’t even realize they hit the net at first. And I looked at Julianna [Indovina] and her hands went up, and I was like, ‘Oh wait, what?’ And then it was just an exciting feeling. It kind of brought me back to state my freshman year. Just that feeling of adrenaline and excitement.”

Stats-wise, the Cubs were led by Olivia Meyer (2 aces), Emma Richey (22 assists), Lindsey Wickersham (17 kills), Makayla Page (16 kills), Emily Caracci and Brooke Darrah (3 blocks), Nola Sevin (32 digs).

Mt. Carmel advances to 29-4 this season.

