NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— If you think you are happy, you’re not as happy as Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian.

Arch Manning, the nation’s top recruit in the Class of 2023, committed to Texas Thursday morning, announcing the news on social media.

The Newman quarterback will not have a press conference, nor apparently do interviews, anytime soon.

Manning, the grandson of Archie, son of Cooper, and nephew of Peyton and Eli chose Texas over Georgia and Alabama.

From the beginning, though, Texas has made a huge push for Manning. Shortly after Arch’s announcement, Texas Football posted a video of Sarkisian celebrating during a game last season.

There was no caption–the video spoke for itself.

The Manning Passing Academy is underway in Thibodaux. Check back to WGNO.com for the latest.