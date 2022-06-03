NEW ORLEANS (WGNO)— This weekend, Newman senior Arch Manning starts his three official college visits.

Georgia first, followed by Alabama and Texas.

Which school will Manning choose? I don’t think it will be Alabama.

However, Georgia would make a lot of sense. The Bulldogs are defending national champions, plus the school is in the SEC–the same league his grandfather and two uncles played in.

Plus, Georgia will always be chock full of talent.

If Manning chose Georgia, it wouldn’t be a head-scratcher.

But, I think he’s headed to Texas.

Head Coach Steve Sarkisian has done a great job recruiting Arch.

Texas is not recruiting another quarterback in his class. They are all in.

Sarkisian is a great offensive mind. Newman runs his offense. The player and coach appear to have a real connection.

And no later than 2025, Texas will be in the SEC.

So here’s how I see it: Quinn Ewers is the starter at Texas for two more seasons.

Then, it’s Arch’s show. Deep in the heart of Texas.

