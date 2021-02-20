High School Hoops: Saturday scores

High School Sports

(AP) — Saturday scores, postponements and cancellations from high school boys and girls basketball action in Louisiana.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL

Alexandria 69, Negreet 45

Madison Prep 65, Jehovah-Jireh 63

Morris Jeff 71, St. Charles Catholic 42

St. Thomas More 64, Carencro 37

University (Lab) 48, Baton Rouge Catholic 40

Vinton 83, Pickering 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Family Christian Academy vs. Brusly, ccd.

H.L. Bourgeois vs. Chalmette, ccd.

Peabody vs. Alexandria, ccd.

Southwood vs. Woodlawn (SH), ccd.

St. Edmund Catholic vs. NDHS, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Class 2A

Bi-District

Avoyelles 50, French Settlement 29

Doyle 82, Oakdale 20

Lake Arthur 74, Rapides 30

Port Allen 35, Madison 33

Rosepine 88, Northeast 29

Class 3A

Bi-District

South Beauregard 78, Wossman 34

Class 4A

Bi-District

Bolton 56, Carver 40

LaGrange def. Beau Chene, forfeit

North Vermilion 32, Northside 25

RHS def. Neville, forfeit

Class 5A

Bi-District

Lafayette 72, Bonnabel 25

Class B

Bi-District

Bell City 46, Negreet 38

Pitkin 63, Weston 61

Stanley 52, Elizabeth 37

Division II

Regionals

E.D. White 48, St. Michael 33

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

