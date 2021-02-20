High School Hoops: Saturday scores

(AP) — Saturday scores, postponements and cancellations from high school boys and girls basketball action in Louisiana.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL
Alexandria 69, Negreet 45
Madison Prep 65, Jehovah-Jireh 63
Morris Jeff 71, St. Charles Catholic 42
St. Thomas More 64, Carencro 37
University (Lab) 48, Baton Rouge Catholic 40
Vinton 83, Pickering 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Family Christian Academy vs. Brusly, ccd.
H.L. Bourgeois vs. Chalmette, ccd.
Peabody vs. Alexandria, ccd.
Southwood vs. Woodlawn (SH), ccd.
St. Edmund Catholic vs. NDHS, ccd.
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Class 2A
Bi-District
Avoyelles 50, French Settlement 29
Doyle 82, Oakdale 20
Lake Arthur 74, Rapides 30
Port Allen 35, Madison 33
Rosepine 88, Northeast 29
Class 3A
Bi-District
South Beauregard 78, Wossman 34
Class 4A
Bi-District
Bolton 56, Carver 40
LaGrange def. Beau Chene, forfeit
North Vermilion 32, Northside 25
RHS def. Neville, forfeit
Class 5A
Bi-District
Lafayette 72, Bonnabel 25
Class B
Bi-District
Bell City 46, Negreet 38
Pitkin 63, Weston 61
Stanley 52, Elizabeth 37
Division II
Regionals
E.D. White 48, St. Michael 33
