HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Friday's playoff scores from around the state

Photo: Aaron S. Lee/WGNO

(AP) — A complete rundown of Friday’s prep basketball playoff scores from around the state of Louisiana.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Class 1A

Quarterfinal

Arcadia 57, Oak Grove 35

Lena Northwood 66, Ringgold 64, OT

North Central 79, Tensas 34

White Castle 64, Merryville 35

Class 2A

Quarterfinal

Franklin 64, Doyle 57

Lakeview 56, East Feliciana 51

Port Allen 68, St. Helena 38

Rayville 130, Morris Jeff 56

Class 3A

Quarterfinal

Carroll 59, Bossier 56

Madison Prep 56, Booker T. Washington 52

St. Martinville 61, S. B. Wright 58

Wossman 82, Northwest 43

Class 4A

Quarterfinal

Carver 73, Lakeshore 47

McMain 59, Plaquemine 43

Neville 68, Landry/Walker 52

Woodlawn (SH) 77, Ellender 71

Class 5A

Quarterfinal

Hahnville 52, Bonnabel 50

Natchitoches Central 41, Captain Shreve 39

Walker 57, Alexandria 54

Zachary 66, Northshore 39

Class B

Quarterfinal

Anacoco 84, Pitkin 43

Hathaway 77, Fairview 53

JS Clark Leadership Academy 83, Doyline 57

Simsboro 90, Stanley 58

Class C

Quarterfinal

Ebarb 71, Kilbourne 59

Hornbeck 76, Gibsland-Coleman 55

Phoenix 71, Calvin 69

Simpson 69, Pleasant Hill 56

Division I

Quarterfinal

Jesuit 53, Baton Rouge Catholic 44

Saint Paul’s 54, John Curtis Christian 46

Scotlandville 64, Shaw 44

St. Augustine 44, Brother Martin 37

Division II

Quarterfinal

Liberty 78, St. Louis 49

St. Michael 69, E.D. White 39

St. Thomas More 60, Parkview Baptist 45

University (Lab) 47, De La Salle 45

Division III

Quarterfinal

Dunham 71, Northlake Christian 45

Holy Savior Menard 57, Baton Rouge Episcopal 49

Lafayette Christian Academy 53, NDHS 35

Newman 70, New Iberia Catholic 41

Division IV

Quarterfinal

Calvary Baptist Academy 57, Central Catholic 56

Crescent City Christian 58, Hamilton Christian Academy 47

Riverside Academy 72, Opelousas Catholic 48

Division V

Quarterfinal

Jehovah-Jireh 82, Northside Christian 33

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Class 2A

Championship

Lake Arthur 62, Doyle 61

Class 4A

Championship

LaGrange 49, Huntington 42

Class C

Championship

Hicks 59, Reeves 43

Division II

Championship

St. Louis 50, Liberty 41

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

