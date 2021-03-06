HIGH SCHOOL HOOPS: Friday’s playoff scores from around the state

(AP) — A complete rundown of Friday’s prep basketball playoff scores from around the state of Louisiana.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Class 1A
Quarterfinal
Arcadia 57, Oak Grove 35
Lena Northwood 66, Ringgold 64, OT
North Central 79, Tensas 34
White Castle 64, Merryville 35
Class 2A
Quarterfinal
Franklin 64, Doyle 57
Lakeview 56, East Feliciana 51
Port Allen 68, St. Helena 38
Rayville 130, Morris Jeff 56
Class 3A
Quarterfinal
Carroll 59, Bossier 56
Madison Prep 56, Booker T. Washington 52
St. Martinville 61, S. B. Wright 58
Wossman 82, Northwest 43
Class 4A
Quarterfinal
Carver 73, Lakeshore 47
McMain 59, Plaquemine 43
Neville 68, Landry/Walker 52
Woodlawn (SH) 77, Ellender 71
Class 5A
Quarterfinal
Hahnville 52, Bonnabel 50
Natchitoches Central 41, Captain Shreve 39
Walker 57, Alexandria 54
Zachary 66, Northshore 39
Class B
Quarterfinal
Anacoco 84, Pitkin 43
Hathaway 77, Fairview 53
JS Clark Leadership Academy 83, Doyline 57
Simsboro 90, Stanley 58
Class C
Quarterfinal
Ebarb 71, Kilbourne 59
Hornbeck 76, Gibsland-Coleman 55
Phoenix 71, Calvin 69
Simpson 69, Pleasant Hill 56
Division I
Quarterfinal
Jesuit 53, Baton Rouge Catholic 44
Saint Paul’s 54, John Curtis Christian 46
Scotlandville 64, Shaw 44
St. Augustine 44, Brother Martin 37
Division II
Quarterfinal
Liberty 78, St. Louis 49
St. Michael 69, E.D. White 39
St. Thomas More 60, Parkview Baptist 45
University (Lab) 47, De La Salle 45
Division III
Quarterfinal
Dunham 71, Northlake Christian 45
Holy Savior Menard 57, Baton Rouge Episcopal 49
Lafayette Christian Academy 53, NDHS 35
Newman 70, New Iberia Catholic 41
Division IV
Quarterfinal
Calvary Baptist Academy 57, Central Catholic 56
Crescent City Christian 58, Hamilton Christian Academy 47
Riverside Academy 72, Opelousas Catholic 48
Division V
Quarterfinal
Jehovah-Jireh 82, Northside Christian 33
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Class 2A
Championship
Lake Arthur 62, Doyle 61
Class 4A
Championship
LaGrange 49, Huntington 42
Class C
Championship
Hicks 59, Reeves 43
Division II
Championship
St. Louis 50, Liberty 41
