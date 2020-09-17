Glimmer of hope? high school football games could get green light in Orleans

TAMPA, FL – NOVEMBER 4: An NFL football sets on a kicking tee during pre-game ceremonies as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the Arizona Cardinals at the Raymond James Stadium on November 4, 2007 in Tampa, Florida. The Bucs won 17 – 10. (Photo by Al Messerschmidt/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***

High school football may get clearance for full contact and for games to take place in Orleans Parish.

That according to several sources who spoke to WGNO Sports, who asked not to be identified.

Monday, a task force for Mayor Cantrell met with several administrators from Orleans parish schools. And, since the meeting, the LHSAA and the Mayor’s task force have communicated about guidance to play games under Governor Edwards’ new guidelines for the state regarding Covid 19.

LHSAA executive director Eddie Bonine said late Wednesday he has communicated by text with Ulyses Collins, the Chief Safety, Discipline, & District Operated Schools Officer for Orleans Parish Schools. Bonine said he communicated with Collins about the new guidelines, which will be released by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association either Thursday or Friday.

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been adamant about no contact sports, as New Orleans has remained in phase two.

But, her office asking for guidance from the LHSAA is viewed as a positive step forward.

The Mayor, according to sources, could address the issue as early as Thursday.