Girls Soccer: Lakeshore blanks Ben Franklin 3-nil in Division II semis

MANDEVILLE, La. — It was all Lakeshore on Friday night as the Lady Titans (18-4-1) shut out Ben Franklin (10-3) 3-0 in LHSAA Division II semifinal girl’s soccer action at Lakeshore Stadium in Mandeville, La.

Lakeshore’s Shea Lacombe kicked off the scoring in the first half with thanks to a timely assist from Julia Chapoton near the goal. But in the second half, it was Megan Gettys with the golden leg scoring two straight to ground the Falcons for good.

For Lakeshore head coach Wes Leake, it was business as usual despite winter weather plaguing the state for the majority of the week.

“It’s what we’ve been working for all season, so just really proud of the girls,” Leake told WGNO. “I told the girls it’s cold, nothing else we can do about it. Both teams gotta play in it, so let’s just go and suck it up.”