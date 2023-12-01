NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features the semi-final round of the high school football postseason with some of the top programs in the state going head-to-head.

On Friday, Dec. 1, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

Rummel vs. Catholic of Baton Rouge

University Lab vs. St. Charles Catholic

Shaw vs. St. Thomas More

Mandeville vs. Ruston

Acadiana vs. Edna Karr

Newman vs. Calvary Baptist

St. James vs. Sterlington

Oak Grove vs. Kentwood

Riverside vs. Vermilion Catholic

The replay follows at 12 p.m. on WGNO.

