NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features the semi-final round of the high school football postseason with some of the top programs in the state going head-to-head.
On Friday, Dec. 1, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
Rummel vs. Catholic of Baton Rouge
University Lab vs. St. Charles Catholic
Shaw vs. St. Thomas More
Mandeville vs. Ruston
Acadiana vs. Edna Karr
Newman vs. Calvary Baptist
St. James vs. Sterlington
Oak Grove vs. Kentwood
Riverside vs. Vermilion Catholic
The replay follows at 12 p.m. on WGNO.
