NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in the opening round of the postseason.
On Friday night, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
- C.E. Byrd vs. Jesuit
- Ponchatoula vs. Chalmette
- Parkway vs. Belle Chasse
- St. Aug vs. McKinley
- Buckeye vs. De La Salle
- Lake Charles College Prep vs. Pope John Paul II
- Central vs. East St. John
- Sophie B. Wright vs. Patrick Taylor
- Archbishop Rummel vs. Northwood
Catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at 12 a.m. on WGNO.com.
