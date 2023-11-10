NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in the opening round of the postseason.

On Friday night, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

  • C.E. Byrd vs. Jesuit
  • Ponchatoula vs. Chalmette
  • Parkway vs. Belle Chasse
  • St. Aug vs. McKinley
  • Buckeye vs. De La Salle
  • Lake Charles College Prep vs. Pope John Paul II
  • Central vs. East St. John
  • Sophie B. Wright vs. Patrick Taylor
  • Archbishop Rummel vs. Northwood

Catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at 12 a.m. on WGNO.com.

