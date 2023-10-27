NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in week nine of the regular season.
On Oct. 27, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
Brother Martin vs. John Curtis
East St. John vs. Destrehan
St. Paul’s vs. Ponchatoula
Edna Karr vs. Archbishop Rummel
Covington vs. Northshore
Pearl River vs. Salmen
Pine vs. Bogalusa
John F. Kennedy vs. Patrick Taylor
Jesuit vs. Holy Cross
You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts:
- Corps of Engineers forecasts another delay in saltwater wedge’s arrival in Louisiana
- Causeway Bridge toll increase to take effect soon
- FDA warns restaurants in 6 states about contaminated oysters
- Khanna, Ramaswamy set to debate in New Hampshire
- Maine mass shooting: What we know so far