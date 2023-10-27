NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in week nine of the regular season.

On Oct. 27, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

Brother Martin vs. John Curtis

East St. John vs. Destrehan

St. Paul’s vs. Ponchatoula

Edna Karr vs. Archbishop Rummel

Covington vs. Northshore

Pearl River vs. Salmen

Pine vs. Bogalusa

John F. Kennedy vs. Patrick Taylor

Jesuit vs. Holy Cross

You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts: