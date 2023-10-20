NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in week eight of the regular season.

Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

Brother Martin vs. Rummel in our Smooth Game of the Week, brought to you by Smoothie King

Mandeville vs. St. Paul’s

Holy Cross vs. Edna Karr

Sulphur vs. Destrehan

Pearl River vs. Lakeshore

FNF Week 8: Assumption vs. Lutcher

Independence vs. Pope John Paul II

Patrick Taylor vs. Sarah T. Reed

Newman vs. Country Day

You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

