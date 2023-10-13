NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in week seven of the regular season.
Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
Acadiana vs. John Curtis in our Smooth Game of the Week, brought to you by Smoothie King
Brother Martin vs. Holy Cross
Fontainebleau vs. Mandeville
St. Paul’s vs. Northshore
De La Salle vs. Newman
Jesuit vs. Edna Karr
Pine vs. Amite
Belle Chasse vs. Archbishop Shaw
You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.
