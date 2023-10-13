NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in week seven of the regular season.

Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

Acadiana vs. John Curtis in our Smooth Game of the Week, brought to you by Smoothie King

Brother Martin vs. Holy Cross

Fontainebleau vs. Mandeville

St. Paul’s vs. Northshore

De La Salle vs. Newman

Jesuit vs. Edna Karr

Pine vs. Amite

Belle Chasse vs. Archbishop Shaw

You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.

Latest Posts