NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in the final week of the regular season.
Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:
John Curtis vs. Edna Karr
Newman vs. St. Charles Catholic
E.D. White vs. St. James
St. Aug vs. Brother Martin
Archbishop Rummel vs. Jesuit
Mandeville vs. Covington
Carencro vs. Archbishop Shaw
You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.
The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.
Stay updated with the latest news, weather, and sports by downloading the WGNO app on the Apple or Google Play store and subscribing to the WGNO newsletter.
Latest Posts
- WGNO Friday Night Football presents the final week of the regular-season
- Breakdown of constitutional amendments on ballot for Nov. 18 election
- Louisiana Black Bear Hunting season to begin December 2024 in NELA
- Coyote sightings in Lakeview area leave residents concerned
- Tom Hanks speaks at opening of National WW2 Museum Liberation Pavilion