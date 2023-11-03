NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Season 32 of WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, features some of the top programs in the area going head-to-head in the final week of the regular season.

Tonight, you can catch highlights of these matchups:

John Curtis vs. Edna Karr

Newman vs. St. Charles Catholic

E.D. White vs. St. James

St. Aug vs. Brother Martin

Archbishop Rummel vs. Jesuit

Mandeville vs. Covington

Carencro vs. Archbishop Shaw

You can catch WGNO’s Friday Night Football every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW.

The replay follows at midnight on WGNO.

