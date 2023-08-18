MANDEVILLE, La. (WGNO) — The Jesuit Blue Jays and Mandeville Skippers went head to head in their fall scrimmage Friday night at Sidney Theriot Stadium.

The Skippers found the endzone early in the beginning of Friday’s contest with a 45-yard touchdown connection from Caden Jacob to Donovan McGowan.

The teams followed the rounds with two live quarters in tonight’s scrimmage.

In the first quarter, Mandeville came out swinging with a 40-yard touchdown run by junior standout running back, Nate Sheppard, to take a 7-0 lead.

Jesuit would respond minutes later with a beautiful 55-yard touchdown pass from Beau Perez to Calvin Magee to even the game at 7.

After a great Mandeville punt that pinned Jesuit inside their own 10-yard line, the Skippers capitalized with a pick-six by Braxton Paddio to take a 14-7 lead just before the end of the first quarter.

In the second, Mandeville would open with a field goal to extend their lead to 10.

The Jays respond once again by ripping off multiple explosive plays to remain in the hunt. The first came on a 35-yard connection from Perez to Gavin Palmisano to the Blue Jays 40-yard line. The second was another big gain from Perez to Palmisano down to the Skipper’ 25-yard line.

The drive would eventually end in a field goal that cut the Mandeville lead to 7.

In the final seconds of the second quarter, Jesuit would force a turnover and capitalize with a 9-yard touchdown run by Wendell Riggins. The extra point attempt would end the live portion of the scrimmage in a 17-17 tie.

You can catch highlights of tonight’s scrimmage on WGNO’s Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl. You can catch the action at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW and again at midnight on WGNO.

