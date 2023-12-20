NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Dec. 16, Holy Cross wide receiver Koby Young received an offer from former Tulane head coach Willie Fritz and the Houston Cougars.

The next day, he de-committed from Georgia Tech.

Three days later, friends and family gathered on the Holy Cross campus to see what school Koby Young would take his football talents.

Young chose Houston, citing the relationship he had built with coach Fritz while being recruited by Tulane University.

“It started once he called me and was like, ‘Hey I’m going into a new scenario.’ He told me about the Big 12, how that league is very competitive and I want to play big-time [football]. I want to be able to showcase my skills on a big stage and they gave me the opportunity to do that and I jumped at it. I said, ‘Coach, I’m coming,’ said Houston football signee Koby Young.

