NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A monumental day for John F. Kennedy High School as Bernard Causey becomes the first player from the Cougars’ football program to sign with LSU.

Here is Causey talking about his future with the LSU football program:

The 3-star, all-state selection committed to play football for the Tigers in October and officially put pen to paper this afternoon to take his talents to Baton Rouge.

John F. Kennedy head coach Lynaris Elpheage, Sr. talks about the type of player LSU is getting with Bernard Causey:

