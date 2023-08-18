NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Tonight marks the beginning of WGNO’s Friday Football, season 32.

The opening week features some of the top local high school football headlines and scrimmages:

John Curtis vs. St. Paul’s

Edna Karr vs. East St. John

Jesuit vs. Mandeville

Ponchatoula vs. Rummel

West Jefferson vs. De La Salle vs. Newman

Brother Martin vs. Covington

Friday Night Football, presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl, is hosted by Ed Daniels and JT Curtis.

The show kicks off every Friday night at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 the CW with the replay again at midnight on WGNO.

